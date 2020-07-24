Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $348.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.