Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,885 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

