Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 18,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $300.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

