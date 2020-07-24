Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) PT Raised to GBX 91

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 68 ($0.84) to GBX 91 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

TXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 72 ($0.89) target price for the company.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.46. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

In related news, insider John D. Wright sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £29,839 ($36,720.40). Also, insider Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total value of £20,289.46 ($24,968.57).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

