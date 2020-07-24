Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.