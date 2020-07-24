Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.69, 2,565,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,852,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

