Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

