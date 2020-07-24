Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.29.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$252.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

