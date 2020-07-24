THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Financial Contrast

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares THK CO LTD/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK CO LTD/ADR 1.31% 1.92% 1.19% Green Organic Dutchman -2,219.29% -65.55% -54.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for THK CO LTD/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK CO LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 Green Organic Dutchman 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THK CO LTD/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK CO LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 1.33 $107.57 million $0.42 29.81 Green Organic Dutchman $8.41 million 13.67 -$147.07 million N/A N/A

THK CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

THK CO LTD/ADR beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

