TheStreet Lowers Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.60 million, a P/E ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 0.93. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $57.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.
About Griffin Industrial Realty
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.
