TheStreet Lowers Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.60 million, a P/E ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 0.93. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $57.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

