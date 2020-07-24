Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 172 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $573.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,885.84.

On Friday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,742.12.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $596.73 per share, for a total transaction of $102,637.56.

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $537.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,367.44.

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $547.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $578.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.01 per share, for a total transaction of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.15 per share, for a total transaction of $135,027.40.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $568.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,064,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.