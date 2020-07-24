Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

