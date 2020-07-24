Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.

TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

