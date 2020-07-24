Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.
TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.
TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
