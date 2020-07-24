Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $28.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE TDC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

