Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

