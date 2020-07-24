Tellurian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 1,956 call options.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.06 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

