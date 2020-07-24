Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPDKY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

