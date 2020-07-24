Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $321.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average is $333.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

