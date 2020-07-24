TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $47.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

