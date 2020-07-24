TD Securities Analysts Give Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) a C$38.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$38.00 target price on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total value of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,234,072.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
