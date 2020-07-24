TD Securities Analysts Give Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) a C$38.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$38.00 target price on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.4160532 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total value of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,234,072.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

