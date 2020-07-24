Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

