Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.07)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 103.25 ($1.27).

TALK opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 223,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £198,510.05 ($244,290.00). Also, insider Roger Taylor acquired 768,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £737,903.04 ($908,076.59). Insiders purchased a total of 1,991,694 shares of company stock worth $179,641,309 in the last 90 days.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

