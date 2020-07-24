Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TALK. Barclays cut their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.07)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.27).

LON TALK opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Tristia Harrison bought 223,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £198,510.05 ($244,290.00). Also, insider Roger Taylor bought 768,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £737,903.04 ($908,076.59). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,991,694 shares of company stock worth $179,641,309.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

