Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE SNV opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

