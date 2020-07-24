Synchrony Financial Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $23.39 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

