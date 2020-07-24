Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $86.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $78.28, approximately 8,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.70.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $436,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

