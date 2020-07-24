Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pivotal Acquisition (NASDAQ:PVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synacor and Pivotal Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Synacor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -10.22% -14.62% -7.75% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synacor and Pivotal Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.38 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pivotal Acquisition.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Synacor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

