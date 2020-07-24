Swing (SWING) Achieves Market Cap of $124,405.89

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a market capitalization of $124,405.89 and $181.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,695,232 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.