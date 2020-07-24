Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 40,515 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,241.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.