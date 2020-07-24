SVB Leerink Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $455.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.08.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $410.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.