SVB Leerink Comments on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

In other news, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

