SVB Leerink Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $110.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.62.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in eHealth by 132.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in eHealth by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

