Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

