SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

