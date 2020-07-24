SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE VNO opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

