SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after buying an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,792,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.