SunTrust Banks Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $24.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.35. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

