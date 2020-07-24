Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,340 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,050,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,215,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.