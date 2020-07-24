Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

PFE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

