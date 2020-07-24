Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

