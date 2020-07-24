Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

