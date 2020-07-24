Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

