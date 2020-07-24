Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 796 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

