Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 790 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE SYY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

