Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 550 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 147.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

