Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.