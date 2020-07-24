Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

NYSE:DHI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

