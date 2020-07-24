Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $703,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,159,000.

NYSE:TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

