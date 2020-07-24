Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.