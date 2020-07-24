Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.64 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.83, a PEG ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.